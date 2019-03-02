Reham Khan lauds Imran’s decision for a change

Web Desk: Reham Khan is the second ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They ended their marriage but it seems that Reham is still after Imran Khan.

She always criticized Imran Khan but this time she had no option. However, she praised his decision of releasing the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured by Pakistan army a few days ago.

Using her Twitter account, she shared BBC news and captioned it, ‘Excellent Gesture’.