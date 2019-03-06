Resolution of Kashmir dispute inevitable for reduction of tension in region: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said resolution of lingering Kashmir dispute is inevitable for reduction of tension in the region.

Talking to CNN, he noted that non resolution of the dispute is an obstacle in the way of peace in the region.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Major General Asif Ghafoor said there will surely be the Kashmiri reaction if India goes ahead with the oppressive measures. He said there is also UN report on the Indian gross human rights violations in the held valley.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan released the Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture. It is now up to India as to what steps it takes for de-escalation.