Revitalization of national economy Govt’s top priority: FM

Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the topmost priority of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government is to revitalize the national economy.

Addressing the Business Leaders Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, he said when Prime Minister Imran Khan ascended to power six months ago, he inherited a lot of challenges, including corruption, flight of capital, and other socio-economic ills, which had to be overcome.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the PTI economic team, under the leadership of Finance Minister Asad Umar, has taken many steps for economic uplift of the country during the first six months of the government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been elected on the agenda of change and the people will see change by the end of the tenure of the present government.