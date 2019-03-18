Rival gangs seen consoling each other after Christchurch massacre

Web Desk: Terrorist attack at two mosques in a New Zealand on Friday killed 49 worshippers. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush also confirmed that 50 were injured in the mass shooting.

After the incident, members of one of New Zealand’s most notorious street gangs have been captured consoling each other. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden also met families of the victims.

The street gang can be seen dressed in jackets, vests and t-shirts with the mongrel logo.

They are seen greeting other mourners at Hagley College on Saturday afternoon.