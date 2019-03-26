Home / Sports / Football / ‘Ronaldo Alarm’ for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals

‘Ronaldo Alarm’ for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals

RONALDO.png

The 34-year-old Juve attacker hobbled off 30 minutes into Monday's stalemate after pulling up chasing a ball on the left wing, and Turin-based daily Tuttosport launched a "Ronaldo Alarm" on Tuesday, while Gazzetta Dello Sport headlined with "CR7 Worry".