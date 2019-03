Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo was named in defending European champions Portugal’s squad on Friday nine months after his last international appearance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia coming up, coach Fernando Santos has recalled Ronaldo, who has 85 goals in 154 international appearances.

He was rested for the last six Portugal games while he settled at new club Juventus.—AFP