Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ launched in Pakistan

Web Desk: Samsung Electronics Pakistan has recently launched the Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+. The smartphones have seen a record number of pre-orders and received extremely positive feedback.

Consumers are looking for a supercharged device, Galaxy S10+ promises to take every special from display to camera and performance to the next level.

Roy Chang, Managing Director Samsung Electronics Pakistan & Afghanistan, said, ” Our vision is to be the leading innovator of new mobile experiences that enrich the lives of our customers. We believe that meaningful technology has the power to unleash the true human potential and that is exactly what our revolutionary S10 & S10+ has the power to do”.

The phones feature the best Samsung’s screen yet, the world’s first Dynamic AMOLED display. The display delivers vivid digital content combined with dynamic tone mapping which provides a wider range of color for a brilliant, more realistic picture.

Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display is also VDE-certified for vibrant bright colours and extraordinary contrast ratio for even deeper blacks and brighter whites.

The consumers will able to enjoy the accurate colors even in harsh sunlight. The Dynamic AMOLED display also reduces blue light through its TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort display without compromising picture quality or adding a filter.

Galaxy S10 introduces new camera technology and advanced intelligence that makes it easy to take epic shots and videos. Galaxy S10 offers an Ultra Wide Lens with a 123-degree field of view, as the human eye.

It offers Super Steady recording with digital stabilization technology which allows customers to capture a variety of moments. Both front and rear cameras can shoot in up to UHD quality, and in an industry first, the rear camera gives the customers the flexibility to record in HDR10+.

Galaxy S10 makes already smart features more accurate with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for pro-grade shots worth sharing without having to manually select any advanced camera settings.

Customers will get an exclusive bundle of a wireless charger and a 10,000 mAh battery pack on the purchase of the Galaxy S10 & S10 plus.