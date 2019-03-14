Samsung to launch foldable smartphone that wrist like a watch?

Web Desk: Another Samsung patent has emerged, with a different kind of foldable Samsung device, that aims for your wrist instead.

The latest patent posted by Lets Go Digital follows close on the heels of a different design that leaked recently, it featured a device folding outwards like the Huawei Mate X, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold.

Though also a foldable phone, this one is inordinately long. That’s because the device seems to bend into a wristwatch shape that you can wear like a smartwatch. The patent itself is in Korean, so it’s hard to glean any info from it, though the images give a pretty clear picture of what it would look like.

The top section of the device marked out clearly won’t bend, seeing as it will also house the smartphone’s front and rear cameras. The rest of it though is what will wrap all the way around your wrist, either held in place by a rigid mechanism or snapping closed with magnets.