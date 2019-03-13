Sania-Shoaib’s son to be a tennis star

Web Desk: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the celebrities have a son Izhaan.

Recently Sania shared a picture of her son Izhaan holding racket in his hands. She captioned the adorable photo that reads, “This racket might be slightly big for you Izzy.”

Do you think this photo indicate Sania Mirza wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, wants her son to be a tennis star like mother?

The adorable photo has been liked by over 50,000 followers of Sania within few minutes.