Sara Ali Khan gathering her inner strength for getting plastic surgery

Web Desk: Plastic Surgery is an open secret in Bollywood. Actors are pressurized to look their best at all times, and many of them go under the knife to enhance their features.

In the newest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara was asked whether she would ever give in to the pressure and opt for cosmetic procedures.

“Can I just say that I feel that you’re right when you say there is pressure? But I think that we have to get used to the fact that there is pressure, you know. Because that is the time that we live in now. Somewhere down the line, you have to gather the inner strength to stand up to that pressure and be comfortable in your skin,” she told host Karan Johar.

“I don’t necessarily mean comfortable in that skin. If you’re 96 kgs, please get up and go to the gym. But you shouldn’t fall prey to this pressure beyond a point. If you’re not comfortable and confident in who you are, then there will be 500 people willing to pull you down,” she added.

Sara said that in the entertainment industry, there are “people (who) try to make you feel insecure, no matter what”. She said, “So you have to yourself say that, ‘Look, this is who I am and I am comfortable in my skin.’ After that, it really shouldn’t matter. We all get trolled for being fat, fake, too original…”