Saudi Arabia lauds efforts of PM Imran for transforming Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Pakistan and taking it on the path of progress and prosperity.

This expression was made by Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah at a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in Riyadh.

Fawad Hussain is in Riyadh, leading a delegation to attend the launching ceremony of Saudi vision of culture initiatives to highlight culture of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was also attended by other members of delegation including Provincial Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai. The delegation had been invited by Saudi government.

The ministers also reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken in their meeting held on February 18, 2019.

Fawad Hussain highlighted vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan on culture sector as an essential tool to promote soft image of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah as a whole. In this regard, he highlighted various initiatives taken by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad Hussain thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia Khadimul Harmain Sharifain King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud for their support to Pakistan in its efforts for poverty alleviation and uplift of economy.

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badar welcomed the minister for visiting Saudi Arabia on his invitation and said that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was time-tested.

Ambassador of Pakistan Ali Ijaz Raja was also present in the meeting.—NNI