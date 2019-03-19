‘Security forces render immense sacrifices to eliminate terrorism’

President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is poised to move forward on the path of development after successfully countering extremism and terrorism.

Addressing the degree awarding ceremony of Iqra University in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the security forces of Pakistan rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate terrorism.

He said whilst Pakistan has come out of extremism, other countries including the one in our neighbor is plunging into it.

He said the world should learn from our experiences and successes in the war on terror.

The President said Pakistan is a compassionate society.

He pointed out that the western countries are closing their borders for immigrants, Pakistan has been hosting two point five million Afghan refugees for the last three decades on humanitarian grounds.

Referring to the recent standoff with India, President Arif Alvi said our government demonstrated great maturity.

He said Pakistan has constantly been advocating for peace with India and also released its pilot as a goodwill gesture. He said the world has also recognized Pakistan’s peace overtures.