Seven things that we’re doing wrong everyday

Web Desk: Life is not that much difficult as much as we have made it. We sometimes over-complicate some of the simplest things we do every day.

Have a look at the 7 everyday activities that we can do smartly.

Orange

We peel an orange by unrolling it which is wrong. Just take a knife, cut the top and bottom of the orange, then cut a vertical slit on one side.

Chips packet

Fold a chip’s bag over itself to make a little bowl.

Hanging clothes

Hanging clothes side by side can help you save room.

Ice cream preservation

You can keep ice cream soft for a long by placing it in a freezer-safe plastic bag.

Hide your writing

When you want to hide your writing, doesn’t cross it out with straight lines, write random letters over it instead so that it will be even harder to read.

Paper sheet

A paper sheet can help you take out those chips from the bottom of the can neatly.

Toilet Paper

Place the toilet paper roll in a way that it has the free end facing you.