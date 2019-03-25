Shaan Shahid gives advice to Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar

Web Desk: Shaan Shahid is a Pakistan’s veteran actor. Recently he gave advice to rumored couple Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar.

Responding to a tweet of BBC Asian Network that featured Asim Azhar’s interview regarding Hania Aamir, the actor dropped his advice in the comment section.

He left advice in a picture that reads, “Seek respect, not attention. It lasts longer.”

During the interview, Asim Azhar said while asked about his relationship with Hania, “You see, my heart is beating really fast. I don’t think I’m in a position to answer that really casually. I feel like she’s the kind of person who brings a lot of positivity in my life. It so much fun being around her. We’re always laughing, we’re always just messing around.”

“The only reason I am the way I am right now is only because I respect her,” he added.