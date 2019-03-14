Son of Shaheed Siraj Raisani embarrassed an Indian Major

Web Desk: An Indian Major and Special Force Veteran shared a video from his official Twitter account and confused Baloch Youth with SSG commandos!

Major Surendra Poonia shared a 46 seconds video clip and wrote in the caption that in Mand Area of Kech District Balochistan, the Balochi people are being mistreated by fellow Pakistanis.

“What about the human rights of Baloch people? Aren’t they human?” he asked.

But as people knew the reality, they start tagging Major Sahab in the complete video of the SSG commandos training.

Son of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani also embarrassed the Indian Major.

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was a provincial assembly candidate from a newly formed political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who lost his life during General Election 2018.

Jamal Raisani wrote “This is Pakistani SSG practice.”

Praising Pakistani Army, Jamal Raisani wrote that our soldiers became the greatest one as they are being taught to bear immense pain.

Here is how people reacted.