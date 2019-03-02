Shakirullah’s body handed over to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government Saturday handed over the dead body of Pakistani national Shakir Ullah, who was killed by inmates in Jaipur Jail of India, to his family members at Wagha Border.

The family members of the deceased received the body, said a Foreign Office statement.

The Government of Pakistan, the statement, condemned the incident and requested India to immediately provide the details of inquiry of the murder and post-mortem report, which had not been provided so far.

“Pakistan reiterates its demand that the culprits must be taken to task, findings of the inquiry and post mortem report may be shared urgently and to ensure safety of all Pakistanis, especially Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to prevent recurrence of such tragic and reprehensible incidents.”—APP