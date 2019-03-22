Shamoon Abbasi lashes out at local Cinema owners

Web Desk: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced last month that the cinema Exhibitors Association has decided to boycott Bollywood content after the Pulwama attack and political troubles between India and Pakistan.

Local celebrities were praising the government’s decision as it will generate better opportunities for the local cinema.

Actor, Shamoon Abbasi has lashed out at local cinema owners for an apparent ‘footfall’ of the market. He also opened up of how Captain Marvel’s release has been delayed in Pakistan due to outstanding payments.

Shamoon Abbasi said, “Marvel has recently been taken over by Disney from 21st Century Fox after the two giants announced a merger.”

“It is strange that first, exhibitors in Pakistan aren’t paying companies like Marvel back and also complaining about the footfall decreasing in their cinemas.”

He added, “The outcry of it is like our cinemas were only playing Indian content in the past. No, they were also depending on Hollywood films. If so, who is not paying the revenue back to them? The exhibitors themselves.”

“Pakistani cinema is coming up with big entertainment. Its just a matter of time. Why can’t we wait for a while for our own content to arrive? Producers and directors are working hard to make quality movies this year. We are hopeful that Pakistani films will bring back viewers to the cinemas.”

He continued, “I request cinema-owners and managers to have trust in the process.” He further advised shutting cinemas down temporarily if business isn’t flourishing. “Lets wait for our own Pakistani films to arrive. What’s the rush and greed? What have we achieved so far by this attitude? Nothing.”

“Marvel is not letting Captain Marvel be released in Pakistan because of the money we haven’t paid back to them, which is a shame. We need to fix our priorities first. I can see these cinemas pushing the government to re-open Bollywood content,” he concluded. “Meanwhile, regulate DVD shops and swipe the Indian films from their stores and show some real patriotism.”