Shinwari’s last over snatches victory from Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: Karachi Kings on Sunday won the twenty eight match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Quetta Gladiators by 1 run at National Stadium.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and chose to field first.

Karachi Kings scored 190 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 5 wickets.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators scored 189 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 7 wickets.

Karachi King’s Shinwari took 3 wickets in the last over.