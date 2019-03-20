Shoaib Malik poses with son Izhaan

Web Desk: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza make the power sport couple. They are loved by millions on both sides of the border.

Last year, the couple announced about the new addition in the family. They were blessed with a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik and both the parents have been making their fans fall in love with the little cutie by sharing his cute moments.

Recent pictures are revealing that Shoaib Malik was just spending time with baby Izhaan. Check out the pictures of Shoaib Malik with baby Izhaan.