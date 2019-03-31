Six die as passenger bus falls in gorge in IOK

SRINAGAR: At least six people died and another critically injured when a passenger bus fell into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to media reports, a passenger bus got out of control of driver while negotiating a sharp turn in district Rajouri of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Three people died on the spot in the accident while four others were critically injured.

The police and rescue teams pulled up the bodies and injured from the ravine and shifted them to Specialized Hospital Jammu.

Two more people died while being shifted to hospital, one succumbed to his wounds during treatment at hospital raising death toll to six while another was under treatment in critical condition.—INP