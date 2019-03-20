Six Levies personnel martyred in Sanjawi’s attack

QUETTA: At least Six Levies personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Levies check post in Sanjawi area of Ziarat district on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, Qadir Bakhsh Parkani, Levies force personnel were performing duty when terrorists opened fire at the Levies check post in Lal Khatai, Sanjawi area of Ziarat.

As a result six personnel died on the spot.

Security forces reached the site on receiving information and shifted the bodies to Civil Hopsital Ziarat.

Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and started a search to trace out the suspects.

