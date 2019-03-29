Sonakshi’s epic response to troll

Web Desk: Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha responded mercilessly to people who had called her ‘buffalo’.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha gave an interview to Arbaaz Khan, in which she also gave a reply to people who had called her ‘buffalo’.

She began with correcting the spelling of ‘buffalo’, then the actress opened about body shaming and stated that she would have punched the troll twice if anyone would have said this in front of her.

“Forty-six percent people in this country are overweight, forty percent are underweight and the remaining 14 percent think they are super fit and super hot who comment on us,” she added.

She also revealed that whenever she gets bored she opens the profiles of the trolls and urged that one should have a look at them.