Sonu Nigam opens up about banning Pakistani artists in India

Web Desk: Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam is known for criticising the policies that have arisen subsequent to the Indo-Pak hostility.

In a recent interview, Sonu spoke about the ban on Pakistani artists in India, and it looks like he sees the prohibition as being entirely futile.

“If Pakistani artists were to ban, then why were they invited to work? We call them ourselves and then put them on their own,” he stated.

“I think the responsibility of restricting cultural exchanges with Pakistan is our responsibility of the industry. By banning artists, the issue between the two countries cannot be resolved,” he continued.

He also criticized the voting habits of the Indian public, “In our country, people still vote by watching caste and religion. It is now necessary that we give our valuable vote by seeing the candidate’s work and ability.”