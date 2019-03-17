South Africa complete 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka after 41-run win in final ODI

South Africa has won the five-match One Day International series by 5-0, after defeating Sri Lanka in the last and final match by 41 runs, at Cape Town.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 225 for all in 49.3 overs.

In reply, South Africa scored 135 for 2 in 28 overs when match was stopped due to floodlight failure.

Under Duckworth Lewis method South Africa achieved the victory.

For South Africa, Aiden Markram who scored 67 runs was declared man of the match while Quinton de Kock was declared man of the series.