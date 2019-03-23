Spectacular flag lowering ceremony is being observed at Wagah Border Lahore

LAHORE: An impressive flag lowering ceremony has been held at Wagah Border in Lahore on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2018 Saturday, which was attended by a large number of people including women, children, old and youths.

Pakistanis chanted full-throat slogans of “Allah-hu-Akbar”, “Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)”, “Jevay Jevay Pakistan”, and “Pakistan Zindabad” as the Pakistan Rangers personnel in their traditional style lowered the flag.

Most of the people especially children were dressed in green and white coloured clothes in accordance with the celebrations of the 79th Resolution Day of Pakistan.

They expressed their love and patriotism with the motherland. Their excitement grew higher as they witnessed the parade ceremony.

They are also carrying national flags and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan. The ceremony is being broadcast live on Pakistan TV channels.

On the other hand, Indian security forces (Border Security Force) also observed the ceremony. This practice has been jointly followed by the neighbouring countries since 1959. The drill is characterized by elaborate and rapid dancelike manoeuvres. —NNI