Stirling, Balbirnie help Ireland level ODI series

Chasing a modest 217, Ireland depended on a 81-run second wicket stand between Stirling and Balbirnie to achieve their target in 47.2 overs as the series ended at 2-2 in Dehradun. The second ODI was washed out.