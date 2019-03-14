Pakistan, India agree to complete operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan and India have agreed to work expeditiously to complete operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor.

The significant understanding came at a meeting between the two sides at Wagah-Attari border on Thursday.

Both sides held detailed and constructive discussions on various aspects and provision of the proposed agreement on the corridor.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal who led Pakistani delegation in the talks told reporters that the meeting was held in a very cordial environment.

He said it was agreed to hold the next meeting at Wagah border on the second of next month.

This will be preceded by a meeting of the technical experts on 19th of this month at the proposed zero point Kartarpur to finalize the alignment.

The talks were aimed at sorting out modalities for opening of the Corridor between Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and Gurdwara Baba Nanak in India for the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in December this year.

Talking to media at Wagah border prior to cross over to Attari, he said the step is in line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to deescalate the situation for regional peace and stability.

He expressed hope that the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only facilitate Sikhs, especially from India but in the current vitiated situation it could be a step forward in right direction from conflict to cooperation, animosity to peace and enmity to friendship.