Ten Pakistani actors who got hair transplant

Web Desk: When you are young, you are enjoying your golden age, but unfortunately it doesn’t last long. Being an actor is not an easy task, actors have intense pressure to look best all the time.

You’d be shocked to know many of your favorite celebrities went bald before their age and went through a hair transplant.

Have a look at the Pakistani celebrities who got a hair transplant.

Raheem Shah

Famous Pakistani pop singer, Raheem Khan got his hair transplant. He sings in Pashto, Urdu and Punjabi.

Nabeel

Pakistan television actor, director and writer, Nabeel went bald, so he got his hair transplanted.

Faisal Qureshi

Faisal Qureshi is a popular name from Pakistan film industry. He worked in several famous dramas.

Noman Ijaz

Pakistani actor, popular icon personality, Noman Ijaz said while asked about his hair transplant, “Thank God that I got Dr. Nasir Rashid and he told me about hair transplant and how the surgery will work and bring results real time but in my first meeting with Dr. Nasir Rashid said…..All the conversation really impressed me and I decided to go with expert hair transplant surgeon Dr. Nasir Rashid for my surgery and finally he transform all of my life what I was expecting from him.”

Shahood Alvi

Hair transplantation is increasingly popular among the celebrities of Pakistan.

Asad Malik

Pakistan actor from Karachi gained notability from his early serial broadcast on PTV. He also went through with a hair transplant.

Babar Ali

When asked Babar Ali, he said, “I wanted my hairline to look totally undetectable as I had seen transplanted hairlines of some my other colleagues like Rahim Shah(Singer) & Humayun Naz, who had their Hair Transplant from some other clinic. But when I saw the hairline transplant result of Nauman Ejaz it was breathtakingly natural even on extreme close-up….”

Moammar Rana

Another very talented Pakistani actor, who is also a model, host and a voice-over artist, is also a hardworking actor who wanted a change of look.

Faiq Khan

Wasim Abbas

Umar Shareef