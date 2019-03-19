These 10 people married to bizarre things

Web Desk: One of the most important and oldest traditions that humans have, is, Marriage. It’s a time of celebration when two people commit to spending the rest of their lives together. Marriage is a way for two people to express their love for one another in front of their family and friends.

Have a look at the 10 people who married to the bizarre things.

Himself

Kevin Nadal chose to marry himself as a way to raise awareness for single people who are stigmatized for not being in a relationship. “Single people are marginalised in our culture,” said Kevin. “People think you don’t have the commitment to be in a relationship or you’re too picky.”

Dog

Australian man Joseph Guiso thought dogs were the perfect ingredients for a wife. He married his Labrador Honey in front of 30 of his closest friends and family.

Pillow

Lee Jin-gyu, a South Korean man, decided to wed a rather large pillow in a ceremony in 2010. The pillow itself had the face of an anime character who Lee particularly liked.

Computer

Bill Rifka is a psychology student who revealed that he was in a relationship with an iBook when he was 35 years old.

Barbie Doll

Chang His-hsum married a Barbie doll in an elaborate attempt to appease the spirit of his first wife who died some 20 years before.

Eiffel Tower

Erika la Tour Eiffel married the Eiffel Tower in 2007 and even changed her name so that she can be known as Mrs. Eiffel Tower.

Tree

Emma McCabe decided to get engaged to a tree she named Tim. Experts believe Emma may be suffering from a disorder known as dendrophilia, which causes people to have a deep attraction to trees.

Video Game character

In 2009, a 27-year-old man from Tokyo decided to marry a virtual woman from the game Love Plus for the Nintendo DS. The character was Nene Anegasaki, an avatar that communicates with players, flirts with them and essentially nurtures a virtual relationship.

Steam Engine

Joachim is a man who has a deep attraction to inanimate objects and items. Throughout his life he had relationships with machines and vehicles but has chosen to settle down with a Steam Engine Train.

Picture of himself

Liu Ye decided that he would marry a cardboard cut-out featuring his own likeness.