These 5 words have different meaning in England, America

Web Desk: The confusion between British and American English can never be resolved. The difference between ‘s’ and ‘z’ are quiet apparent.

Words that commonly mean one thing in the US can mean something completely different in the UK and vice-versa.

Have a look at the five words that mean completely different things in the two countries.

Bird

In America, a bird is an animal with feathers but in England, it is often used to describe a young female. In America, young women are referred as ‘Chicks’.

Jumper

Jumper can refer to a person who is attempting to jump from height like bridge or building while in Britain ‘jumper’ is the name given to a knitted top, or a sweater.

Geezer

In America, geezer is a derogatory term that often paired with old to describe an elderly, old man. In England, the word ‘geezer’ is a slang term given to a regular man, and is often used the same way American refer to young guys ad ‘Dudes’.

Boot

In America a boot is a type of footwear, in England, the term is used to refer to a trunk of a car.

Pants

In America, of course, pants are clothing that covers you from your waist to your ankles. However, in England, the term “pants” is another word for “underwear.”