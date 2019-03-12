These Pakistani celebrities to receive civil award 2019

Web Desk: The Pakistan government has released a list of people to be awarded civil awards this year on March 23, 2019.

According to the list, 127 awards on citizen of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals would be conferred by President Arif Alvi on Pakistan day.

Cricketer Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis will be awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz while Mehwish Hayat will be conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Actor Reema Khan, Shabbir Jan will be given ‘Pride of performance awards’. The award to be given on 23rd March.

The ‘Nishan-i-Imtiaz’ would be awarded to philanthropist Shoaib Sultan Khan in the field of public service. Yasir Shah will receive a civil award in the field of the game.

In journalism category anchorperson Arshad Sharif will receive Pride of Performance. Shaheed Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani will receive Sitara-i-Shuta’at, while Syed Sabihuddin Usmani will receive Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for Naat recitation.