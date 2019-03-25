Think twice before using this new WhatsApp features

Web Desk: WhatsApp is now known for spreading fake news and rumors and its end to end encryption means no one can really moderate the platform and see what’s being spread on it.

WhatsApp is now introducing ‘Forward Info’ and ‘Frequently Forwarded,’ two features to fight the fake news menace.

The “Forwarding Info” feature will tell you how many messages you’ve sent to your friends or received by you are actually forwarded messages. Whether or not a message is forwarded or not will be made clear by accessing the particular message’s info section and ascertaining the same.

According to WABetaInfo, this WhatsApp feature will only allow users who forward the message to see its forwarded count — receivers may not be able to see if the received message is forwarded or not just yet.

Not just this, WhatsApp is also testing a “Frequently Forwarded” feature, which allows users to witness a “frequently forwarded” label on top of the message if it has been forwarded more than four times.

Both these upcoming features were spotted on WhatsApp’s beta app version 2.19.80 for Android and they are yet to be finalized for the stable release.