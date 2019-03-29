This dog is running a sweet potato shop in Japan

Web Desk: Meet this good dog, Ken-Kun, who is 3-years-old, runs a sweet potato shop on the island of Hokkaido, in Japan. He greets customers by popping up on the stall whenever they drop by.

The problem is with Card payments. Some people place 100 yen in a slot. And in case you’re wondering what happens to change, there’s a disclaimer on the board that reads, “Because I am a dog, I can’t give you a change.’ We hope that means more money to buy dog food for Ken-Kun.

The Shiba Inus can be really loyal dogs, Ken-Kun guards the self-service shop with diligence. Don’t expect him to run after you if you don’t pay; he trusts you will pay up.

A usual day for Ken-Kun ends with a walk with his owner around Sapporo City, the city they reside in.