This is how celebrities welcoming foreign players to Karachi

Web Desk: Pakistan’s biggest city Karachi is all set to witness some of the biggest stars in international cricket over the next nine days as the last leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) begins on Saturday.

Shane Watson of Australia, Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy of the West Indies will be the star attractions in the Twenty20 format for cricket-frenzied fans in Karachi.

Watson will be playing in Pakistan 14 years after being a member of the Australia A team in 2005, while Pollard will be playing in Pakistan for the first time.

“It’s been 14 years since I last visited Pakistan, a place with some of the most passionate fans in world cricket. Can’t wait to give it our best shot in winning the trophy,” Watson said in a video message tweeted by his team Quetta Gladiators.

On social media, many celebrities are welcoming the cricketers in Karachi for Pakistan Super league matches.

Mahira Khan

Mahira sharing the photo of Sharah-e-Faisal decorated with the portraits of national and international players of the PSL2019, tweeted, “So happy to welcome all the international cricketers to my city Karachi.

“Can’t wait to watch cricket on Pakistani grounds. Let the games begin,” she continued.

So happy to welcome all the international cricketers to my city Karachi 🙏🏼

Can’t wait to watch cricket on Pakistani grounds. Let the games begin! 🇵🇰🇵🇰#HBLPSL #CricketComesHome pic.twitter.com/jg3ifvAeXC — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 7, 2019

Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistan skipper and incumbent Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram, took to Twitter to welcome the international cricketing stars who are coming to Pakistan for PSL 4. “Today, some of the world’s top cricketers step on to our soil, not just to play cricket but to show the world that Pakistan is worth it,” she said in a tweet.

“They know playing cricket with us is so much more than just a game, it’s a huge contribution to our country’s future.”

Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz took to Twitter saying, “Let’s celebrate the beginning of great things to come for Cricket in Pakistan for our nation.” “We welcome all the foreign players to Karachi.”