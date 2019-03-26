This is world’s biggest underwater restaurant

Web Desk: The restaurant titled ‘Under’ which is recently opened in Lindesnes, Norway has the best views! It is Europe’s first and the World’s biggest underwater restaurant.

The restaurant was designed by Snohetta to resemble a sunken periscope, the 495 sq-m restaurant is fronted by a huge panoramic window that gives visitors a view of marine life.

“For most of us, this is a totally new world experience. It’s not an aquarium, it’s the wildlife of the North Sea. That makes it much more interesting. It takes you directly into the wildness,” Rune Grasdal, lead architect of Under, told Dezeen.

“If the weather is bad, it’s very rough. It’s a great experience, and to sit here and be safe, allowing nature so close into you. It’s a very romantic and nice experience.”

Look at the pictures of the restaurant