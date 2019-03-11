This is world’s richest Islamic country

Web Desk: It is widely believed that American and European states are the richest in the world. But in actual the Asian states have suppressed them in this regard.

According to msn, North America, home to less than 5% of the global population, accounts for about one-fourth of global economic output. Meanwhile, in South Asia, where nearly 25% of the world’s population resides, the region’s economic activity accounts for less than 4% of global gross domestic product.

Using data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the GNI per capita of about 180 nations to identify the 25 richest countries.

Here is the list of top 25 richest countries in the world.

25: Bahrain

> GNI per capita: $42,930

> 2017 GDP: $70.94 billion (97th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2016): 1.45 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 76.9 years

24: France

> GNI per capita: $43,790

> 2017 GDP: $2,876.06 billion (9th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 64.80 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.3 years

23: Japan

> GNI per capita: $44,850

> 2017 GDP: $5,487.16 billion (4th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 126.75 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 84.0 years

22: Finland

> GNI per capita: $45,400

> 2017 GDP: $247.27 billion (60th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 5.50 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 81.8 years

21: Canada

> GNI per capita: $46,070

> 2017 GDP: $1,714.45 billion (17th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 36.66 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.3 years

20: Australia

> GNI per capita: $47,160

> 2017 GDP: $1,192.07 billion (20th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 24.77 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.5 years

19: Belgium

> GNI per capita: $48,240

> 2017 GDP: $544.04 billion (37th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 11.35 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 81.0 years

18: Sweden

> GNI per capita: $50,980

> 2017 GDP: $505.48 billion (40th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 10.12 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.2 years

17: Germany

> GNI per capita: $51,680

> 2017 GDP: $4,187.58 billion (5th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 82.66 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 80.6 years

16: Netherlands

> GNI per capita: $52,200

> 2017 GDP: $899.53 billion (27th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 17.14 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 81.5 years

15: Denmark

> GNI per capita: $52,390

> 2017 GDP: $296.35 billion (57th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 5.75 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 80.7 years

14: Austria

> GNI per capita: $52,500

> 2017 GDP: $461.58 billion (42nd out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 8.82 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 80.9 years

13: Iceland

> GNI per capita: $53,280

> 2017 GDP: $18.14 billion (145th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 0.35 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.5 years

12: Saudi Arabia

> GNI per capita: $54,770

> 2017 GDP: $1,773.55 billion (15th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 32.55 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 74.6 years

11: United States

> GNI per capita: $60,200

> 2017 GDP: $19,390.60 billion (2nd out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 325.89 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 78.7 years

10: Ireland

> GNI per capita: $61,910

> 2017 GDP: $364.14 billion (48th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 4.83 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 81.6 years

9: Norway

> GNI per capita: $63,980

> 2017 GDP: $324.40 billion (53rd out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 5.29 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.5 years

8: Hong Kong

> GNI per capita: $64,100

> 2017 GDP: $454.89 billion (43rd out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 7.41 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 84.2 years

07: Switzerland

> GNI per capita: $65,610

> 2017 GDP: $547.85 billion (36th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 8.42 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.9 years

06: Luxembourg

> GNI per capita: $72,690

> 2017 GDP: $62.19 billion (102nd out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 0.59 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.3 years

05: United Arab Emirates

> GNI per capita: $74,410

> 2017 GDP: $694.47 billion (31st out of 185 countries)

> Population (2005): 10.14 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 77.3 years

04: Kuwait

> GNI per capita: $83,310

> 2017 GDP: $297.59 billion (55th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2016): 4.41 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 74.7 years

03: Brunei Darussalam

> GNI per capita: $83,760

> 2017 GDP: $33.80 billion (123rd out of 185 countries)

> Population (2016): 430,000

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 77.2 years

02: Singapore

> GNI per capita: $90,570

> 2017 GDP: $527.02 billion (38th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 5.61 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 82.8 years

01: Qatar

> GNI per capita: $128,060

> 2017 GDP: $338.82 billion (49th out of 185 countries)

> Population (2017): 2.74 million

> Life expectancy at birth in 2016: 78.2 years