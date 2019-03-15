This methane powered car charged in 3 minutes

Web Desk: The most notable problem with electric vehicles (EVs) is the long charging time required for their batteries.

To solve this issue, Nathalie is launched which is a 2-door sports coupe. The car is electric but what’s peculiar about it is the fact that it depends on methanol to charge its batteries.

The idea was to cut down on the charging time required by the car by using Methanol fuel cells. Simply pour in Methanol and recharge it.

It employs electric motors over each of its wheels. The all-wheel-drive results in a total of 800 hp that is able to propel the car to top speeds of 190 mph (306 km/h).

Nathalie has plenty of aerodynamic bits for the required downforce at its top speed. And as can be guessed from a Roland Gumpert make, it sports quite impressive interiors, too.

The methane fuel cells in the car will help bring down the charging time required by it in comparison with the regular electric vehicle offerings.

To back up this USP, consider that Methanol is roughly one-third the price of petrol and is much easier to handle than Hydrogen which is required in the case of Hydrogen fuel cells. And as long as a 3-minutes refill is able to give you an 850 plus kms range, the car is an aces for its purpose.

So while the idea of refilling your car with methanol might sound appealing, it is not very practical at this stage and if in case we need to help the EVs with their recharging times, an alternate way will have to be considered.