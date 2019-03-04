This Pakistani’s letter to Abhinandan’s son raised many questions

Web Desk: Last week was really tough for India and Pakistan. Indian media and celebrities were spreading false claims like butter on toast while Pakistan was spreading peace.

Releasing Indian pilot Abhinandan is proof of Pakistan’s peace gesture.

The world has witnessed how Abhinandan was treated in Pakistan. But when he returned to his home, he wasn’t really given the due respect and attention.

When he returned to his homeland, he met his wife and his son. Abhinandan was a family man and this Pakistani wrote a letter to his son, Tavish, explaining what exactly happened after his dad went missing.

Other Pakistanis, after this letter, were of the same opinion, that Abhinandan wasn’t in Pakistan to spread roses from mid-air, in fact, he was here to serve his country’s purpose on the orders of Modi and his government.

The letter of peace lover letter to Abhi’s son will make everyone question their inner critic.