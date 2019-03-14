This tea-seller uses Indian pilot for marketing

Web Desk: This is the era in which people try to use the latest trends for boosting their business and become notable.

Following the Abhinandan episode that had both India and Pakistan entwined in frenzy of conflict with each other, a handful of notable advertising agencies had taken the chance to cash on the situation between India and Pakistan.

However, a Pakistani tea-seller who runs a small tea shop is sweeping hearts for displaying Abhinandan’s banner. He has become the new chai wala to take the internet by storm.

He displayed a picture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan in his iconic pose, sipping tea, the Khan Tea Stall’s slogan is what is not just drawing in more customers for the tea-seller but is winning him ample praises as well.

“Aisi chai kay dushman ko bhi dost banaye [Tea that even turns foes into friends],” read the poster.

This Pakistani uncle has got some serious marketing skills. The small roadside tea stall has a banner with the following text: ‘Khan’s Tea Stall – A tea that makes foes turn into friends’ with the image of Indian Air Force pilot #Abhinandan – #IAFpic.twitter.com/ldQVG6brI7 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 12, 2019

Going viral on Pakistani web sphere is this picture of a road side tea stall using an image of Indian air force pilot Abhinandan, who was shot down over Kashmir, captioned “Aisi chai, keh dushman ko bhi dost banaye.”

Translates to, “Tea that’ll turn enemies into friends” pic.twitter.com/LA5kLMmWay — professor RAK (@RazaAliKhan_) March 12, 2019

For those who can’t read Urdu :

Khan Tea Stall – aisi chai ke dushman ko bhi dost banaye ! #Abhinandan#Pakistan#Chaipic.twitter.com/UlpqxaXXCT — Rishabh Nagpal (@rnagpal89) March 13, 2019