Three killed in a railway track blast in Balochistan

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A woman among three killed in a blast on railway track in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali on Sunday.

As per detailed garnered the blast took place on a railway track near Shaheed Aziz check post which killed three persons including a woman.

According to the sources improvised explosive device was planted at the railway track to target Jaffer Express.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police and the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the spot and further investigations are underway.