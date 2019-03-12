Tipu Sultan’s gun, sword discovered after 220 years

Web Desk: A family in the UK found that their ancestor, Major Thomas Hart, who was an army officer with the British East India Company brought certain artefacts back home after the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1798-99, report Indiatimes.

The discovered attic turned out to be artefacts from Tipu Sultan’s armoury.

Over two centuries later, Brits still gleefully profiting from the pillage of India https://t.co/wmWoWHXyg2 — Kanishk Tharoor (@kanishktharoor) March 7, 2019

Major Thomas Hart brought the artefacts after the Tiger of Mysore’s defeat at Seringapatam in 1799. Now they are going under the hammer at an auction later this month.

Here is the list of thing they discovered.

Tipu Sultan’s tiger-striped gun which was said to be on his person during his last battle in Seringapatam.

His father Haider Ali Khan’s gold-encrusted sword.

A gold betel nut casket with 3 nuts still inside.

“This is a very exciting discvery, made in an ordinary little home in Berkshire after lying wrapped up in an attic for 220 years,” said Anthony Cribb, of Antony Cribb Ltd auctioneers who specialize in arms and armoury related sales.

“The family is not motivated by money and sincerely hopes these items find their way back to India, maybe to a museum, for future generations to have access to it,” he said.

The auction house will put up all eight items for auction on March 26 as individual pieces, without any price estimates, due to the “special” nature of the discovery.

Mr Cribb said it was impossible for him to put a price to any of the items and would rather let the market and buyers decide.

After an evaluation, a gold “Haider” symbol found on the sword confirmed that the sword belonged to Haider Ali Khan — Tipu Sultan’s father. Three other swords bearing similar gold markings were found soon after, along with a bayonet and gun.

“The gun is definitely the highlight as it not only bears the symbol of Tipu Sultan’s armoury but is also battle-worn. There is a chance that this gun was among the weapons used by the ruler in his famous last stand against the British in the Anglo-Mysore battle,” said Mr Cribb.