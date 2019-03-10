Toba makes history with first Japanese Moto3 win

DOHA: Japanese teenager Kaito Toba snatched victory in the first Moto3 grand prix of the season on Sunday, dramatically overtaking rival Lorenzo Dalla Porta on the final straight in Qatar.

In doing so, the 18-year-old Honda star became the first ever Japanese rider to win in the Moto3 class.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said afterwards. “This weekend we have worked very, very hard.”

Toba and Dalla Porta were wheel-to-wheel rounding the last corner of the 18-lap race in Doha, but the Japanese rider had just enough speed to grasp victory in the final few metres, winning by less than a wheel’s length.

“I did my best,” said the Italian runner-up, also riding a Honda.

Another teenager, Spain’s Aron Canet, finished third on his KTM.

All three had started on the front row of the grid with Canet, 19, in pole position.

After warnings throughout the week about difficult racing conditions, eight of the 24 riders crashed out of the race. —AFP