Tokyo stocks close higher, following China

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks rose on Monday, following Chinese shares higher, while investors waited for fresh data on US retail sales to judge the health of the world’s top economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 percent, or 99.53 points, to end at 21,125.09 while the broader Topix index was up 0.57 percent, or 9.00 points, at 1,581.44.

The dollar fetched 111.12 yen in Asian trade, against 111.15 yen in New York late Friday.

Tokyo shares were supported by “steady gains of Hong Kong and Shanghai shares in the afternoon session”, Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

Investors meanwhile were also cautious as they awaited US retail sales data, which will be released later in the day.

On Friday, disappointing US job figures and other poor global readings sent world shares down.

US data showed job creation ground to a virtual halt in February, just the latest warning of lean growth ahead, after the ECB slashed its growth and inflation forecasts and China unveiled a growth target that would be its slowest in three decades.

In Tokyo, automakers were higher, with Toyota rising 0.71 percent to 6,578 yen, Nissan 1.10 percent to 921.6 yen and Honda 0.71 percent to 3,013 yen.

Canon gained 0.89 percent to 3,158 yen while Nikon jumped 2.48 percent to 1,652 yen.

Sony was down 0.75 percent to 5,025 yen. —AFP