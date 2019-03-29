Tom Cruise daughter Isabella opens up about Scientology

Web Desk: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Isabella, has opened up about Scientology in a letter shared with church members.

His daughter Isabella, also known as Bella, recently wrote a testimonial about her training as an auditor within the Church of Scientology.

Cruise is also high-level Scientologist.

In her testimonial written for the London branch of the organization, Bella, 26, described the training as “exactly what I needed.”

“This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense,” she wrote.

Bella added, “We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through.”

“Thank you to my Dad for everything,” she continued, while also thanking her aunt, the actor’s sister, Cass Mapother. “I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries. It took a whole family and an org to get me here.”