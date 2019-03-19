Top 8 non-Muslim Pakistani celebrities

Web Desk: Pakistan is an Islamic country where the majority of people are Muslims. There are some non-Muslim celebrities too, who have made their name big in the industry with their talented skills.

Top 8 Pakistani celebrities you won’t believe are not Muslims.

Deepak Parwani

Deepak Parwan, a renowned name in Pakistani fashion industry. He belongs to Hindu Sindhi community of Pakistan. He has made us proud by setting his name in the Guinness Book of Record by creating the world’s largest Kurta.

Sunita Marshal

Actress Sunita Marshal belongs to a Christian family. She married to Muslim actor Ahmed Hassan.

Jia Ali

Jia Ali is a top rated model. She belongs to a Christian family. Her brother Munna Mushtaq is a Pakistani fashion photographer.

Zoe Vuccaji

Pakistani singer, model, songwriter and music producer Zoe Viccaji, belongs to a Christian family. Her father is Parsi and mother is a Christian.

Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria is a former cricketer. He belongs to a Hindu family. Kaneria holds the record for most International wickets by any Pakistani spin bowler.

Binita David

Pakistani actress Binita David belongs to a Christian family. She is famous for reciting Surah-e-Ikhlaas in a Ramzan transmission.

Arthur Nayyar

Famous Pakistani singer also known as A.Nayyar belongs to a Pakistani Christian family.

Anil Dalpat

He is the first Hindu Cricketer in Pakistan Test team. Anil Dalpat was a lower-order batsman and wicketkeeper, he represented Pakistan for a brief interval in the early 1980s.