Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has offered cooperation to reduce tension between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the nation, he said that he also spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pak-India tension.

The Turkish President said Pakistan has a special place in the hearts of Turkish nation. He said our Pakistani brothers always stood by Turkey in difficult times.

He said we can never forget their support in Tehreek-e-Khilafat.