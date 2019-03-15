Turkey, Russia to meet on Monday for high level talks

ANKARA: Turkey will host Russia on Monday in a high level meeting to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international developments.

The Seventh Turkish-Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting will be held in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an online press release Friday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will co-chair the joint meeting on March 18, it said.

After the talks Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministries will sign the 2019-2020 Plan for Consultations.

The event will pave the way for the April 14 summit of the High-Level Cooperation Council in Moscow.—APP