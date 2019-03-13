Turkey’s Erdogan brands Netanyahu ‘tyrant’ who ‘massacred’ children

Istanbul: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday accused Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a “tyrant” who “massacred” Palestinian babies, in the latest exchange between the two leaders.

“Hey Netanyahu, behave yourself. You are a tyrant, you are a tyrant who massacred seven-year-old Palestinian children,” Erdogan told a rally, in response to the Israeli leader branding him a “dictator”.

Turkey and Israel have tense relations and Erdogan, who sees himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause, is a vocal critic of Israeli policies.—APP