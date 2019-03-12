Turkmenistan FM, Pakistan decide to finalize electricity transmission line project

Pakistan and Turkmenistan have decided to establish a working group to finalize the issue of laying an electricity transmission line from Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

The decision to this effect was taken at meeting between the two countries in Islamabad today.

The Pakistani team at the meeting side was headed by Minister for Power Mr. Omar Ayub Khan while the Turkmen side was jointly led by Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Energy Minister Mr. Döwran Rejepow.

Addressing the meeting, Omar Ayub Khan said the present government envisages an open and competitive electricity market, which will not only offer investment opportunities to entrepreneurs but also open vistas for regional electricity trade.

He said that grids interconnectivity among Central Asian States and South Asian countries will also attract other countries especially along the CPEC route.

The Turkmen Minister for Energy said that Turkmenistan has surplus electricity available at affordable and competitive rates that can be exported to Pakistan via a transmission line.