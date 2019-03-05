Twinkle Khanna believes news anchors have Chimpanzee brain

Web Desk: Bollywood former actor Twinkle Khanna is very active on social media. She is also known for her self-deprecating humour.

She is a wife of Indian actor, Akshay Kumar. Twinkle has worked hard to keep herself as normal as it gets, and yet have a voice that’s distinctly hers.

Recently, the star has gathered the paranoiac media in her latest tweet. In the wake of Pak-India tension that was rising post-Pulwama Attack on February 14 in Jammu Kashmir, media coverage had added fuel to the war hysteria also.

After seeing most of our news anchors, I am now inclined to believe that along with the same number of follicles per cm2 some have chimpanzee brains as well-exactly 1/3 the size of our human ones and ours may shrink to their size if we continue watching…. https://t.co/vi8muEPTbs — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 3, 2019

It can be revealed through the comments on a post that many of the users seem to agree with her.

If that’s the case then the whole India should have left with a little to no brain at all as Indian movies and t.v serials are doing the same. — Karan (@itsored) March 3, 2019

You’re savage. I love it! — Neha Mathur (@Menenners) March 3, 2019

News anchors have made the mahaul worst n misleading — HIMANSHU SINHA (HIM) (@himspecial1) March 3, 2019